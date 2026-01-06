(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3D Print Drone Assembly_B-Roll

    MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, GERMANY

    01.06.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    56th Multi-Domain Command (Europe)

    Close-up and wide shots capture the step-by-step assembly of a 3D-printed drone, highlighting precision components, layered polymer structures, and hands-on integration of motors, wiring, and flight hardware. Visuals emphasize rapid prototyping, modular design, and the transition from printed parts to a fully assembled aerial system ready for testing.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992338
    VIRIN: 260107-A-IU004-3390
    Filename: DOD_111469919
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D Print Drone Assembly_B-Roll, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BRoll Package
    3DPrinter
    Drones Assets

