Close-up and wide shots capture the step-by-step assembly of a 3D-printed drone, highlighting precision components, layered polymer structures, and hands-on integration of motors, wiring, and flight hardware. Visuals emphasize rapid prototyping, modular design, and the transition from printed parts to a fully assembled aerial system ready for testing.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2026 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992338
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-IU004-3390
|Filename:
|DOD_111469919
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|MAINZ KASTEL, HESSEN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3D Print Drone Assembly_B-Roll, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
