    Blow In Place Reel Horizontal

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson  

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 541st Engineer Company Combat Engineer Company- Armored (CEC-A), 92nd Engineer Battalion, train and instruct Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, on the packing, assembly and detonation of C-4 explosive charges and explosively formed projectiles at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 3, 2025. Blow-in-place detonation is accomplished by placing and detonating a donor explosive charge next to the munition or unexploded ordnance which causes a sympathetic detonation of the munition or unexploded ordnance to be disposed of. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 06:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992325
    VIRIN: 250602-A-BY519-5617
    Filename: DOD_111469764
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: GEORGIA, US

    This work, Blow In Place Reel Horizontal, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    541st Engineer Company Combat Engineer Company- Armored
    CEC-A

