Blow In Place Reel Horizontal

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 541st Engineer Company Combat Engineer Company- Armored (CEC-A), 92nd Engineer Battalion, train and instruct Soldiers, assigned to Bravo Company, 603d Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, on the packing, assembly and detonation of C-4 explosive charges and explosively formed projectiles at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 3, 2025. Blow-in-place detonation is accomplished by placing and detonating a donor explosive charge next to the munition or unexploded ordnance which causes a sympathetic detonation of the munition or unexploded ordnance to be disposed of. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)