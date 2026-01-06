Lt. Gen. Scott A Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia USARPAC Flying V

U.S. Army soldiers and senior leaders assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific command conduct a "Flying V" honors ceremony to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new USARPAC Deputy Commanding General of Strategy and Plans at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 06, 2026.
During this ceremony, USARPAC bid farewell to the outgoing Deputy Commanding General of Strategy and Plans, Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992318
|VIRIN:
|260107-A-JN630-6668
|Filename:
|DOD_111469588
|Length:
|00:24:57
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
