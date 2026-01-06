Lt. Gen. Scott A Winter & Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia USARPAC Flying V

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers and senior leaders assigned to the U.S. Army Pacific command conduct a "Flying V" honors ceremony to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Giles J.S. Cornelia as the new USARPAC Deputy Commanding General of Strategy and Plans at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Jan. 06, 2026.



During this ceremony, USARPAC bid farewell to the outgoing Deputy Commanding General of Strategy and Plans, Australian Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Winter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)