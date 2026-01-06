(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USN Women's Dragon Boat Team Visits AFN Okinawa

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves and Sgt. Briana Vera

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Navy Seaman Tyler Jackson, radio broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, interviews Amanda Skidmore and Pixie Biasingame, members of the U.S. Navy Women's Dragon Boat Team, on AFN radio at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The women's team was recruiting women ages 18 and older for the 2026 dragon boat season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.07.2026 00:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992316
    VIRIN: 260107-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111469583
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USN Women's Dragon Boat Team Visits AFN Okinawa, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves and Sgt Briana Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

