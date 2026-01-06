USN Women's Dragon Boat Team Visits AFN Okinawa

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Seaman Tyler Jackson, radio broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network, interviews Amanda Skidmore and Pixie Biasingame, members of the U.S. Navy Women's Dragon Boat Team, on AFN radio at Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 5, 2026. The women's team was recruiting women ages 18 and older for the 2026 dragon boat season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)