    Brig. Gen. Turner and Brig. Gen. Burke Flying V

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The U.S. Army Pacific welcomes both U.S. Army Brig. Gen. George C. Turner, USARPAC G3 Officer in Charge, and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Thomas E. Burke, USARPAC Chief of Staff, on the historic Palm Circle, Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 22:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992314
    VIRIN: 250823-A-JN630-8452
    Filename: DOD_111469562
    Length: 00:28:47
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Turner and Brig. Gen. Burke Flying V, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

