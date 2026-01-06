Army Life in Okinawa Series | 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Some missions never stop, even when the rest of the island sleeps.



The Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment stand watch day and night, defending the skies above Okinawa. Their work is constant, disciplined, and deliberate, protecting the force and the families who call this island home.



This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting the missions and people that keep the Pacific secure.



More stories coming soon.