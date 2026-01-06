(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Life in Okinawa Series | 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment

    JAPAN

    01.06.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Henry Gundacker 

    10th Support Group

    Some missions never stop, even when the rest of the island sleeps.

    The Soldiers of 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment stand watch day and night, defending the skies above Okinawa. Their work is constant, disciplined, and deliberate, protecting the force and the families who call this island home.

    This video is part of our Army Life in Okinawa series, highlighting the missions and people that keep the Pacific secure.

    More stories coming soon.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 20:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992313
    VIRIN: 260107-A-FN691-6290
    Filename: DOD_111469561
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Life in Okinawa Series | 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, by MSG Henry Gundacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Support Group
    11ADA
    Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Immaterial
    Army

