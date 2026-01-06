2CAB 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, showcase a year of training, partnership, and operational readiness across the Korean Peninsula. The video highlights key missions, exercises, and moments that demonstrate 2CAB’s commitment to readiness and strengthening the ROK–U.S. Alliance throughout 2025. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)