2CAB 2025 Year in Review

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, showcase a year of training, partnership, and operational readiness across the Korean Peninsula. The video highlights key missions, exercises, and moments that demonstrate 2CAB’s commitment to readiness and strengthening the ROK–U.S. Alliance throughout 2025. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 20:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992312
|VIRIN:
|251231-A-VH016-4774
|Filename:
|DOD_111469560
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
