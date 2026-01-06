(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2CAB 2025 Year in Review

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, showcase a year of training, partnership, and operational readiness across the Korean Peninsula. The video highlights key missions, exercises, and moments that demonstrate 2CAB’s commitment to readiness and strengthening the ROK–U.S. Alliance throughout 2025. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 20:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992312
    VIRIN: 251231-A-VH016-4774
    Filename: DOD_111469560
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CAB 2025 Year in Review, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

