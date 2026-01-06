(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.30.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct waterborne casualty-extraction training with the Korean Service Corps at Vandal Training Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. The training was conducted to build combat rescue swimmer proficiency and prepares aircrews to safely recover personnel from the water during real-world medical evacuation and personnel recovery missions.
    (U.S. Army video by KPFC JungHwan Yoon and Capt. Taylor Graham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 20:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992311
    VIRIN: 251201-A-VH016-8905
    Filename: DOD_111469558
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    2CAB
    EighthArmy
    U.S. Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video