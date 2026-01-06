U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division conduct waterborne casualty-extraction training with the Korean Service Corps at Vandal Training Center on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 1, 2025. The training was conducted to build combat rescue swimmer proficiency and prepares aircrews to safely recover personnel from the water during real-world medical evacuation and personnel recovery missions.
(U.S. Army video by KPFC JungHwan Yoon and Capt. Taylor Graham)
This work, 3-2 GSAB Waterborne Casualty Extraction Training, by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
