(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250 Years of Excelence: Navy and Marine Corps

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    A video produced in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps, highlighting 250 years of maritime service, warfighting excellence, and commitment to the defense of the nation. The video honors the legacy, traditions, and shared history of Sailors and Marines who have served past and present, while looking toward the future of naval power. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992287
    VIRIN: 251013-N-NG136-5574
    Filename: DOD_111469291
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250 Years of Excelence: Navy and Marine Corps, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video