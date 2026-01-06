250 Years of Excelence: Navy and Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992287" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video produced in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps, highlighting 250 years of maritime service, warfighting excellence, and commitment to the defense of the nation. The video honors the legacy, traditions, and shared history of Sailors and Marines who have served past and present, while looking toward the future of naval power. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)