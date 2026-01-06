250 Years of Excelence: Navy and Marine Corps

A video produced in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy and the United States Marine Corps, highlighting 250 years of maritime service, warfighting excellence, and commitment to the defense of the nation. The video honors the legacy, traditions, and shared history of Sailors and Marines who have served past and present, while looking toward the future of naval power. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|10.13.2025
|01.06.2026 16:30
|Video Productions
|992287
|251013-N-NG136-5574
|DOD_111469291
|00:01:03
|US
|0
|0
