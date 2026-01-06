(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Big E, First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

    UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 25, 2025) —
    A video highlights the history and legacy of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65). Commissioned Nov. 25, 1961, Enterprise was the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, enabling extended operations without refueling. On Dec. 2, 1965, the “Big E” launched the first combat air strike by a nuclear-powered ship against Viet Cong targets in South Vietnam. USS Enterprise served the U.S. Navy for more than 55 years before being decommissioned Feb. 3, 2017. (United States Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992286
    VIRIN: 251125-N-NG136-7457
    Filename: DOD_111469236
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

