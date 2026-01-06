The Big E, First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 25, 2025) —

A video highlights the history and legacy of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65). Commissioned Nov. 25, 1961, Enterprise was the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, enabling extended operations without refueling. On Dec. 2, 1965, the “Big E” launched the first combat air strike by a nuclear-powered ship against Viet Cong targets in South Vietnam. USS Enterprise served the U.S. Navy for more than 55 years before being decommissioned Feb. 3, 2017. (United States Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)