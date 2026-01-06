NORFOLK, Va. (Nov. 25, 2025) —
A video highlights the history and legacy of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65). Commissioned Nov. 25, 1961, Enterprise was the world’s first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, enabling extended operations without refueling. On Dec. 2, 1965, the “Big E” launched the first combat air strike by a nuclear-powered ship against Viet Cong targets in South Vietnam. USS Enterprise served the U.S. Navy for more than 55 years before being decommissioned Feb. 3, 2017. (United States Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992286
|VIRIN:
|251125-N-NG136-7457
|Filename:
|DOD_111469236
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Big E, First Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.