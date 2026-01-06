(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dishin' the Dirt: The People's Tree

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Brooke DeCubellis 

    U.S. Department of Agriculture

    Join Aubrey J.D. Bettencourt, Chief of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, as she “Dishes the Dirt” on how the agency empowers America’s farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners to make critical investments in their operations and local communities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 16:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992284
    VIRIN: 251209-O-FP001-3099
    Filename: DOD_111469229
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USDA
    NRCS
    Aubrey Bettencourt
    Dishin' the Dirt
    Soil health

