AIRLANT 2025 Year In Review

NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2025) — A 2025 Year in Review video highlights U.S. Navy operations, training, and community engagement across the Hampton Roads region and beyond throughout the year. The video showcases Sailors, squadrons, aircraft, ships, and support personnel executing the Navy’s mission while strengthening partnerships and readiness in support of maritime security and global operations. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)