    AIRLANT 2025 Year In Review

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (Dec. 31, 2025) — A 2025 Year in Review video highlights U.S. Navy operations, training, and community engagement across the Hampton Roads region and beyond throughout the year. The video showcases Sailors, squadrons, aircraft, ships, and support personnel executing the Navy’s mission while strengthening partnerships and readiness in support of maritime security and global operations. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992271
    VIRIN: 251231-N-NG136-9347
    Filename: DOD_111469175
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    AIRLANT 2025

