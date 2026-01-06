PR-011, UAP Report Undergoing Analysis, Europe 2021

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    01.01.2021

    Courtesy Video

    All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office

    The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of two minutes and eight seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2021. The footage depicts an area of contrast in the infrared sensor display, suggesting the presence of a physical object. Analysis of the object’s physical attributes and performance characteristics is ongoing.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992261
    VIRIN: 210101-D-D0360-5804
    Filename: DOD_111469069
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: US

