The United States European Command submitted a report of an unidentified anomalous phenomenon to the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) consisting of two minutes and eight seconds of video footage from an infrared sensor aboard a U.S. military platform in 2021. The footage depicts an area of contrast in the infrared sensor display, suggesting the presence of a physical object. Analysis of the object’s physical attributes and performance characteristics is ongoing.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992261
|VIRIN:
|210101-D-D0360-5804
|Filename:
|DOD_111469069
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, PR-011, UAP Report Undergoing Analysis, Europe 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.