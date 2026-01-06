The Coast Guard's Mission in Duluth’s Marine Transportation System

The U.S. Marine Transportation System is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, contributing trillions of dollars annually through waterway trade and energy transport. Personnel from Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth conduct operations that control, secure, and defend our ports, waterways, and shipping all aimed at restoring U.S. maritime dominance in both the physical and cyber domains. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)
