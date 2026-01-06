The Coast Guard's Mission in Duluth’s Marine Transportation System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992260" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Marine Transportation System is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, contributing trillions of dollars annually through waterway trade and energy transport. Personnel from Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth conduct operations that control, secure, and defend our ports, waterways, and shipping all aimed at restoring U.S. maritime dominance in both the physical and cyber domains. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)