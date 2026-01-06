(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Coast Guard's Mission in Duluth’s Marine Transportation System

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    The U.S. Marine Transportation System is a cornerstone of the nation's economy, contributing trillions of dollars annually through waterway trade and energy transport. Personnel from Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Duluth conduct operations that control, secure, and defend our ports, waterways, and shipping all aimed at restoring U.S. maritime dominance in both the physical and cyber domains. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2026
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 13:39
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US

    Marine Safety Unit Duluth
    Marine Transportation System
    USCG

