    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Staff Sgt. Miguel Flores, a contract specialist with the 901st Contracting Battalion, #MICC–Fort Hood, has served as a 51C for just over a year. After nine years in the Army—beginning his career as a 68W—he shares why he serves.

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992251
    VIRIN: 250717-O-HP256-5571
    Filename: DOD_111468913
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Be All You Can Be | Staff Sgt. Miguel Flores, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WhyIServe
    Beallyoucanbe
    Armycontracting
    ContractingforSoliders

