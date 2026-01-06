(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DARPA Triage Challenge: AI & Tech Redefining Crisis Response

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2026

    The DARPA Triage Challenge is a fascinating example of how AI and autonomous systems are being developed to revolutionize crisis response. We're inviting innovative self-funded teams to join the challenge and contribute to this critical effort. Learn more about participation requirements and application details here: https://www.darpa.mil/research/challenges/darpa-triage-challenge

