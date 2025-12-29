video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video "Non-stockpile chemical material project at Pine Bluff Arsenal" explains the history of the destruction mission in 2006, where over 12,000 recovered warfare materiel were found at the Arsenal and destroyed using a specially designed Explosives Destruction System. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)