This video "Non-stockpile chemical material project at Pine Bluff Arsenal" explains the history of the destruction mission in 2006, where over 12,000 recovered warfare materiel were found at the Arsenal and destroyed using a specially designed Explosives Destruction System. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)
04.15.2010
01.06.2026 10:15
Video Productions
992246
100415-A-YZ466-6303
100415
DOD_111468846
00:05:33
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
0
0
