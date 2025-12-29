Pharmacy Construction Alert

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Irwin Army Community Hospital will begin a pharmacy construction project on Jan. 12, 2026, lasting through mid-March, to replace fire shutter doors and enhance patient and staff safety during emergency evacuations. While pharmacy operations will continue, patient interactions and prescription pickup will temporarily move to the lobby area in front of the pharmacy, and patients should expect longer wait times during construction.



Active-duty Soldiers must pick up prescriptions at Farrelly Health Clinic Pharmacy during this period. The IACH pharmacy will offer extended hours on Saturday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 11, to support patients ahead of construction. Refills must be activated via the AudioCare line or MHS GENESIS, and patients are strongly encouraged to use Q-Anywhere for new prescriptions and renewals. The hospital lab will operate by appointment only, with walk-in lab services available at Farrelly Health Clinic.



Thank you for your patience as IACH completes these safety improvements to better serve the Fort Riley community.