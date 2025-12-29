Irwin Army Community Hospital will begin a pharmacy construction project on Jan. 12, 2026, lasting through mid-March, to replace fire shutter doors and enhance patient and staff safety during emergency evacuations. While pharmacy operations will continue, patient interactions and prescription pickup will temporarily move to the lobby area in front of the pharmacy, and patients should expect longer wait times during construction.
Active-duty Soldiers must pick up prescriptions at Farrelly Health Clinic Pharmacy during this period. The IACH pharmacy will offer extended hours on Saturday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 11, to support patients ahead of construction. Refills must be activated via the AudioCare line or MHS GENESIS, and patients are strongly encouraged to use Q-Anywhere for new prescriptions and renewals. The hospital lab will operate by appointment only, with walk-in lab services available at Farrelly Health Clinic.
Thank you for your patience as IACH completes these safety improvements to better serve the Fort Riley community.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|992244
|VIRIN:
|260105-D-JU906-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111468814
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pharmacy Construction Alert, by Jorge Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.