(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Destruction System (EDS) Overview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2015

    Courtesy Video

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This video "Explosive Destruction System (EDS) Overview " explains the history leading to the need for EDS system to provide a safe and secure way to decontaminate and demilitarize chemical weapons. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2015
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992240
    VIRIN: 151208-A-YZ466-3439
    PIN: 122015
    Filename: DOD_111468803
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Destruction System (EDS) Overview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video