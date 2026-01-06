This video "Explosive Destruction System (EDS) Overview " explains the history leading to the need for EDS system to provide a safe and secure way to decontaminate and demilitarize chemical weapons. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)
12.08.2015
|01.06.2026 10:19
|Video Productions
|992240
|151208-A-YZ466-3439
|122015
|DOD_111468803
|00:04:16
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|0
|0
