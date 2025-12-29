(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EDS - How it works.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    In this video "EDS - How it works. " U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity employees demonstrate how the explosives destruction system works. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992239
    VIRIN: 251202-A-YZ466-6704
    PIN: 251202
    Filename: DOD_111468796
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EDS - How it works., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video