    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate Explosives Destruction System (EDS) b-roll

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This video "U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate Explosives Destruction System (EDS) b-roll" is b-roll footage of the EDS system safely and securely destroying recovered chemical munitions. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992238
    VIRIN: 251202-A-YZ466-3271
    PIN: 251202
    Filename: DOD_111468791
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate Explosives Destruction System (EDS) b-roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity

