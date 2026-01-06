This video "U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate Explosives Destruction System (EDS) b-roll" is b-roll footage of the EDS system safely and securely destroying recovered chemical munitions. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992238
|VIRIN:
|251202-A-YZ466-3271
|PIN:
|251202
|Filename:
|DOD_111468791
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate Explosives Destruction System (EDS) b-roll, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
