This video "U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity thanks Pine Bluff Arsenal for their contribution to employee safety" was produced to show gratitude to Pine Bluff Arsenal for their dedication to producing and distributing masks to ensure employee safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)