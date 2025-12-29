This video "Recovered Chemical Weapons Destruction" shows employees in the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity's Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate using an EDS system to safely and securely deactivate and destroy chemical weapons that have been recovered. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992231
|VIRIN:
|200123-A-YZ466-2290
|PIN:
|012020
|Filename:
|DOD_111468754
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
