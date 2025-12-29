(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Recovered Chemical Weapons Destruction

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2020

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This video "Recovered Chemical Weapons Destruction" shows employees in the U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity's Recovered Chemical Materiel Directorate using an EDS system to safely and securely deactivate and destroy chemical weapons that have been recovered. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2020
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 10:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992231
    VIRIN: 200123-A-YZ466-2290
    PIN: 012020
    Filename: DOD_111468754
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

