Jamaica and Ghana AFN Video

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Soldiers from Ghana's 14th Engineer Brigade pose in front of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III after unloading humanitarian aid Dec. 18, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica. After Hurricane Melissa, the Department of War and U.S. Department of State joined forces with Ghana to coordinate relief operations in Jamaica. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)