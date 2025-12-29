(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jamaica and Ghana AFN Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KINGSTON, JAMAICA

    12.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Soldiers from Ghana's 14th Engineer Brigade pose in front of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III after unloading humanitarian aid Dec. 18, 2025, in Kingston, Jamaica. After Hurricane Melissa, the Department of War and U.S. Department of State joined forces with Ghana to coordinate relief operations in Jamaica. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anthony Nunez-Pellicer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 02:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992219
    VIRIN: 251218-F-SQ068-1001
    Filename: DOD_111468604
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KINGSTON, JM

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jamaica and Ghana AFN Video, by SrA Anthony Nunez-Pellicer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jamaica
    USAF
    CJTF-HOA
    Ghana
    AFRICOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video