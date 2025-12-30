Pacific News Break: December 30, 2025

During 2025 The Indo-Pacific played host to 95 exercises, across 22 counties. These countries participated in bilateral engagements and multinational exercises, improving on interoperability, joint processes and showcasing peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)
