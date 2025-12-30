(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific News Break: December 30, 2025

    JAPAN

    12.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    During 2025 The Indo-Pacific played host to 95 exercises, across 22 counties. These countries participated in bilateral engagements and multinational exercises, improving on interoperability, joint processes and showcasing peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 23:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992217
    VIRIN: 251229-F-BT860-2666
    Filename: DOD_111468556
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News Break: December 30, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

