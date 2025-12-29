Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Forward Operating Site Cold Bay transports 9 commercial fishing vessel crewmembers from a downed aircraft near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Matthew Mandregan)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 20:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992215
|VIRIN:
|260105-G-GO200-1001
|PIN:
|250105
|Filename:
|DOD_111468424
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.