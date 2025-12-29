(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard rescues 9 people near St. George Island, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Ransom 

    U.S. Coast Guard Arctic

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Forward Operating Site Cold Bay transports 9 commercial fishing vessel crewmembers from a downed aircraft near St. George, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2026. The crewmembers were transferred to emergency medical services with no reported injuries. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Matthew Mandregan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992215
    VIRIN: 260105-G-GO200-1001
    PIN: 250105
    Filename: DOD_111468424
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    MH-60 Jayhawk
    Courtesy
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and Rescue
    Alaska
    Arctic District

