Rising Sun Show at Kamakura Japan

Still deciding where to go during the holidays? Looking for unique Japanese food or cultural experiences? We've got you covered!

This month's Rising Sun Show from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office

spotlights beautiful Kamakura-its fascinating history and tasty local specialties.

It's only about an hour from Camp Zama by car or train, so you can easily enjoy a deep dive into Japanese culture.

Check out the show for some great travel ideas and immerse yourself in a travel opportunity of a lifetime!