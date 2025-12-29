(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rising Sun Show at Kamakura Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.05.2026

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Still deciding where to go during the holidays? Looking for unique Japanese food or cultural experiences? We've got you covered!
    This month's Rising Sun Show from the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs Office
    spotlights beautiful Kamakura-its fascinating history and tasty local specialties.
    It's only about an hour from Camp Zama by car or train, so you can easily enjoy a deep dive into Japanese culture.
    Check out the show for some great travel ideas and immerse yourself in a travel opportunity of a lifetime!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 18:38
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992214
    VIRIN: 260105-A-MS361-3175
    Filename: DOD_111468382
    Length: 00:16:39
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rising Sun Show at Kamakura Japan, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    USARJ
    USAG Japan
    U.S. Army
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video