    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-sUAS Shotgun Range B-Roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group conduct a counter-small unmanned aerial systems shotgun range during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. The range provided realistic practice for Marines and Sailors in countering low-altitude, small UAS threats while reinforcing the need to adapt to rapidly evolving technologies. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 17:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992210
    VIRIN: 251202-M-FS018-1001
    PIN: 251202
    Filename: DOD_111468311
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-sUAS Shotgun Range B-Roll, by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1stMLG
    CSTS
    C-sUAS
    USMC
    Shotgun

