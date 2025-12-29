U.S. Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group conduct a counter-small unmanned aerial systems shotgun range during Exercise Steel Knight 25 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 2, 2025. The range provided realistic practice for Marines and Sailors in countering low-altitude, small UAS threats while reinforcing the need to adapt to rapidly evolving technologies. Steel Knight is an annual exercise that strengthens the Navy-Marine Corps team's ability to respond forward, integrate across domains, and sustain Marine Air-Ground Task Force readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mhecaela Watts)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 17:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992210
|VIRIN:
|251202-M-FS018-1001
|PIN:
|251202
|Filename:
|DOD_111468311
|Length:
|00:04:36
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, C-sUAS Shotgun Range B-Roll, by LCpl Mhecaela Watts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.