20251218 Winter Safety Video



NAS Fallon, NAWDC



All Hands, NAWDC annual Safety Stand down

Hangar 7, 0900-1200, this Thursday, December 18th.



Please be sure to sign the attendance roster when you arrive and dress a little warm, as the event is in the hangar. The agenda we plan to cover:



Looking at Safety Differently

RODS / DAPA

Insider Threats (This Portion is Withheld)

SAIL

FF counseling

Fire and Life Safety

SAPR

Closing Remarks



Any issues with the video or if you like to make changes, please let me know.



Missing a video I'm easy to find at NAWDC or by my last name.

Many videos are Public Release Unlisted Video Capture (not shown on DVIDS or the main page).

We kindly request you exercise discretion when sharing.