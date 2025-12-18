20251218 Winter Safety Video
NAS Fallon, NAWDC
All Hands, NAWDC annual Safety Stand down
Hangar 7, 0900-1200, this Thursday, December 18th.
Please be sure to sign the attendance roster when you arrive and dress a little warm, as the event is in the hangar. The agenda we plan to cover:
Looking at Safety Differently
RODS / DAPA
Insider Threats (This Portion is Withheld)
SAIL
FF counseling
Fire and Life Safety
SAPR
Closing Remarks
Any issues with the video or if you like to make changes, please let me know.
Missing a video I'm easy to find at NAWDC or by my last name.
Many videos are Public Release Unlisted Video Capture (not shown on DVIDS or the main page).
We kindly request you exercise discretion when sharing.
