    20251218 Winter Safety Video

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    NAS Fallon, NAWDC

    All Hands, NAWDC annual Safety Stand down
    Hangar 7, 0900-1200, this Thursday, December 18th.

    Please be sure to sign the attendance roster when you arrive and dress a little warm, as the event is in the hangar. The agenda we plan to cover:

    Looking at Safety Differently        
    RODS / DAPA                   
    Insider Threats (This Portion is Withheld)              
    SAIL                            
    FF counseling
    Fire and Life Safety
    SAPR                           
    Closing Remarks

    Any issues with the video or if you like to make changes, please let me know.

    Missing a video I'm easy to find at NAWDC or by my last name.
    Many videos are Public Release Unlisted Video Capture (not shown on DVIDS or the main page).
    We kindly request you exercise discretion when sharing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 16:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992206
    VIRIN: 260105-N-KF756-9811
    Filename: DOD_111468219
    Length: 01:39:34
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20251218 Winter Safety Video, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAS Fallon
    VFC-13
    TOPGUN
    NAWDC
    RWWS
    safety

