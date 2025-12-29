DPAA completes Basic Military Mountaineering Course (BMMC) with Vermont National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From December 4-17, 2025, personnel from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) participated in the Basic Military Mountaineering Course in Hawaii provided by the Army Mountain Warfare School, Vermont National Guard. The Basic Military Mountaineering Course equipped the students with mobility and safety skills for military mountaineering operations, supporting DPAA's investigation and recovery missions in mountainous terrain.