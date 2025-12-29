(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DPAA completes Basic Military Mountaineering Course (BMMC) with Vermont National Guard

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Sgt. Anthony Todd 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    From December 4-17, 2025, personnel from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) participated in the Basic Military Mountaineering Course in Hawaii provided by the Army Mountain Warfare School, Vermont National Guard. The Basic Military Mountaineering Course equipped the students with mobility and safety skills for military mountaineering operations, supporting DPAA's investigation and recovery missions in mountainous terrain.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:46
