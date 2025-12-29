DPAA completes Basic Military Mountaineering Course (BMMC) with Vermont National Guard

From December 4-17, 2025, personnel from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) participated in the Basic Military Mountaineering Course in Hawaii provided by the Army Mountain Warfare School, Vermont National Guard. The Basic Military Mountaineering Course equipped the students with mobility and safety skills for military mountaineering operations, supporting DPAA's investigation and recovery missions in mountainous terrain.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 14:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992202
|VIRIN:
|251218-A-TF240-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111468075
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|8
|High-Res. Downloads:
|8
