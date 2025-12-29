6th MSG highlight video 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Mission Support Group are highlighted in an end of year video showcasing their accomplishments, mission impact, and dedication throughout the year at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The video celebrates the MSG, unit achievements, and the collective effort that enabled mission success across MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)