    6th MSG highlight video 2025

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Mission Support Group are highlighted in an end of year video showcasing their accomplishments, mission impact, and dedication throughout the year at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The video celebrates the MSG, unit achievements, and the collective effort that enabled mission success across MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992201
    VIRIN: 260105-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111468069
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Mission Support Group
    Logistcs Readiness Squadron
    Comm Squadron
    securtity forces
    Highlight video
    6 ARW

