U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Mission Support Group are highlighted in an end of year video showcasing their accomplishments, mission impact, and dedication throughout the year at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The video celebrates the MSG, unit achievements, and the collective effort that enabled mission success across MacDill AFB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992201
|VIRIN:
|260105-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111468069
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th MSG highlight video 2025, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
