    307th Bomb Wing 2025 Year in Review

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    This video serves as a highlight reel of the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women of the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana in 2025.

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 13:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992193
    VIRIN: 260101-F-YH293-1001
    Filename: DOD_111468006
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 307th Bomb Wing 2025 Year in Review, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    307th Bomb Wing

