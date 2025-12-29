This video serves as a highlight reel of the accomplishments and contributions of the men and women of the 307th Bomb Wing at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana in 2025.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 13:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992193
|VIRIN:
|260101-F-YH293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111468006
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 307th Bomb Wing 2025 Year in Review, by SMSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.