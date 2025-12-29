For more than eight decades, Diamondbacks have answered the nation’s call, adapting to evolving missions while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence. Today, the 99th Air Base Wing continues that legacy—supporting and enabling the Combat Air Forces at Nellis Air Force Base.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992187
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-LD225-8052
|Filename:
|DOD_111467971
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 99th Air Base Wing Heritage, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.