    99th Air Base Wing Heritage

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    For more than eight decades, Diamondbacks have answered the nation’s call, adapting to evolving missions while maintaining a steadfast commitment to excellence. Today, the 99th Air Base Wing continues that legacy—supporting and enabling the Combat Air Forces at Nellis Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992187
    VIRIN: 250929-F-LD225-8052
    Filename: DOD_111467971
    Length: 00:04:42
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 99th Air Base Wing Heritage, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nellis Air Force Base
    99th ABW
    USAFWC
    Heritage and History

