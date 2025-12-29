(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY Shipyard Update: Command Conversations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 05, 2026)

    A PNSY Command Conversations is an interactive conversation with leadership from our Shipyard.

    This conversation will revolve around our Core Values as defined in the Declaration of Excellence. The conversation will also talk about our strengths and weaknesses, how we can each help improve the Shipyard, and understand the bigger picture of how Portsmouth impacts the Navy’s mission.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 12:13
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992175
    VIRIN: 260105-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111467865
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Shipyard Update: Command Conversations, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    PNSY Shipyard Update

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video