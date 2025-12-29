PNSY Shipyard Update: Command Conversations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992175" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 05, 2026)



A PNSY Command Conversations is an interactive conversation with leadership from our Shipyard.



This conversation will revolve around our Core Values as defined in the Declaration of Excellence. The conversation will also talk about our strengths and weaknesses, how we can each help improve the Shipyard, and understand the bigger picture of how Portsmouth impacts the Navy’s mission.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)