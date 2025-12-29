Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (January 05, 2026)
A PNSY Command Conversations is an interactive conversation with leadership from our Shipyard.
This conversation will revolve around our Core Values as defined in the Declaration of Excellence. The conversation will also talk about our strengths and weaknesses, how we can each help improve the Shipyard, and understand the bigger picture of how Portsmouth impacts the Navy’s mission.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 12:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|992175
|VIRIN:
|260105-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111467865
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, PNSY Shipyard Update: Command Conversations, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.