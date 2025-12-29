(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Researchers Develop Portable Sensor to Help Agencies Detect Fentanyl and Other Chemical Threats

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Jack Bunja 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    CB Defense Today is an interview program featuring experts who discuss innovations, technologies, and partnerships relevant to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) and the chemical and biological defense community.
    In this episode, public affairs specialist Jack Bunja interviews research physical scientist Ashish Tripathi, Ph.D., and research chemist Jason Guicheteau, Ph.D., from the DEVCOM CBC spectroscopy branch. They discuss how the latest iteration of the Portable Microscopy Chemical Detection System (PMCDS) can serve as a lightweight, non-destructive triage tool across a wide range of scenarios, from detecting chemical threats on the battlefield to identifying fentanyl pills at the border.
    During the interview, Dr. Guicheteau and Dr. Tripathi explain how the PMCDS uses Raman spectroscopy, a non-destructive chemical analysis technique. In combination with optical microscopy, the PMCDS provides initial detection information to operators and users of potentially hazardous materials. The PMCDS device helps protect and support warfighters who are working in a variety of field environments.

    DEVCOM CBC
    Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

