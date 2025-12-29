(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd SFAB Advises Peshmerga On The Use of Artillery

    IRAQ

    12.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Hewett, team leader, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Woods, gunnery sergeant, 4th Battalion, 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, answer questions about their experience advising Peshmerga Forces on the use of artillery, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Till)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 10:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992166
    VIRIN: 260105-D-D0477-1001
    PIN: 260105
    Filename: DOD_111467757
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: IQ

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd SFAB Advises Peshmerga On The Use of Artillery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)

