3rd SFAB Advises Peshmerga On The Use of Artillery

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Hewett, team leader, and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Woods, gunnery sergeant, 4th Battalion, 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, answer questions about their experience advising Peshmerga Forces on the use of artillery, Sulaymaniyah, Iraq. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Till)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 10:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992166
|VIRIN:
|260105-D-D0477-1001
|PIN:
|260105
|Filename:
|DOD_111467757
|Length:
|00:00:08
|Location:
|IQ
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
