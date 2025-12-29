(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to the TEC | Student Edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Headed to the TEC for training? We’ve got you covered. This student-focused guide highlights everything you’ll need during your stay—from where to eat and work out to on-base amenities that make your time here more comfortable and efficient. Consider this your quick-start guide to settling in and making the most of your time at the TEC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 09:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992165
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-GV306-9610
    Filename: DOD_111467733
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the TEC | Student Edition, by TSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airman Leadership School
    I.G. Brown Training and Eduaction Center
    NCOA Academy
    McGhee Tyson Air National Guard
    TEC University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video