    U.S. Air Force Gen. Grynkewich EUCOM All-Call in Stuttgart, Germany - AFN News

    STUTTGART, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Beverly Roche 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, spoke to service members at an all call in Stuttgart, Germany. Gen. Grynkewich highlighted his strategic priorities, and how Europe’s forward presence and Allied support were key to recent operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 05:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992147
    VIRIN: 251212-A-OQ825-1001
    Filename: DOD_111467677
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: STUTTGART, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Grynkewich EUCOM All-Call in Stuttgart, Germany - AFN News, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stuttgart
    All-call
    US European Command (USEUCOM)

