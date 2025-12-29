U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, spoke to service members at an all call in Stuttgart, Germany. Gen. Grynkewich highlighted his strategic priorities, and how Europe’s forward presence and Allied support were key to recent operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2026 05:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|992147
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-OQ825-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111467677
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|STUTTGART, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Gen. Grynkewich EUCOM All-Call in Stuttgart, Germany - AFN News, by SPC Beverly Roche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
