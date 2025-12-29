U.S. Air Force Gen. Grynkewich EUCOM All-Call in Stuttgart, Germany - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/992147" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, Commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, spoke to service members at an all call in Stuttgart, Germany. Gen. Grynkewich highlighted his strategic priorities, and how Europe’s forward presence and Allied support were key to recent operations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Beverly Roche)