    2CAB Command Teams Share Holiday Message

    SOUTH KOREA

    12.04.2025

    Video by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army command teams assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division deliver a holiday message to Soldiers and families across the formation at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The message reflects appreciation for the dedication and teamwork demonstrated by Talons throughout the year and extends holiday wishes from the brigade’s command teams and chaplain. (U.S. Army video by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 01:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992143
    VIRIN: 251205-A-VH016-3842
    Filename: DOD_111467536
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    2CAB, 2ID, EighthArmy, U.S. Army

