2CAB Command Teams Share Holiday Message

U.S. Army command teams assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division deliver a holiday message to Soldiers and families across the formation at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The message reflects appreciation for the dedication and teamwork demonstrated by Talons throughout the year and extends holiday wishes from the brigade’s command teams and chaplain. (U.S. Army video by KCpl. GeonWoo Park)