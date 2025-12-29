U.S. Air Force SRA Tavaiya Hamilton, Service Journeyman with the 374th Force Support Squadron, reflects on her impact on Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2026 23:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992142
|VIRIN:
|251126-D-D0463-4139
|Filename:
|DOD_111467504
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Pacific Spotlight: SRA Tavaiya Hamilton, by Amn Teresa Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.