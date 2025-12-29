(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy’s Garrison Commander speaks during 2025 Fort McCoy gun-deer season meet and greet event

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, speaks to attendees to the 2025 Fort McCoy Gun-deer Season Meet and Grret event Nov. 21, 2025, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of hunters attended this event to help provide additional resources and information for the deer season. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 23:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992136
    VIRIN: 251122-A-OK556-6217
    Filename: DOD_111467242
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy's Garrison Commander speaks during 2025 Fort McCoy gun-deer season meet and greet event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Deer Season Meet and Greet

