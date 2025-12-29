This b-roll package shows Nevada National Guard Soldiers supporting public safety operations during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 14:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992127
|VIRIN:
|260101-Z-KL044-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111466973
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.