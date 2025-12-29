(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    This b-roll package shows Nevada National Guard Soldiers supporting public safety operations during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 31, 2025, to Jan. 1, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992127
    VIRIN: 260101-Z-KL044-2001
    Filename: DOD_111466973
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard Supports New Year's Eve Celebration for 26th Year, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Year's Eve
    NVNG
    17SB
    Air National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Las Vegas

