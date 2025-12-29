(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3BEB Conduct Enginer Qualification Table V

    POLAND

    12.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion Jr 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Trejo, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, is interviewed after his Engineer Qualification Table V at Bemowo Piskie Training Area on Dec. 18, 2025. Trejo discussed in experience as a squad leader at the qualification table. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.04.2026 09:39
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 992112
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-PV485-1095
    PIN: 251219-A
    Filename: DOD_111466638
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3BEB Conduct Enginer Qualification Table V, by PFC Andre Gremillion Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3BEB
    Stronger Together
    Victory Corps
    100th MPAD
    TFMarne
    EFDL

