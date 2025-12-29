3BEB Conduct Enginer Qualification Table V

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Carlos Trejo, assigned to 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, is interviewed after his Engineer Qualification Table V at Bemowo Piskie Training Area on Dec. 18, 2025. Trejo discussed in experience as a squad leader at the qualification table. U.S. and NATO forces in Europe conduct ongoing joint training exercises to strengthen interoperability and ensure collective defense readiness. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Andre Gremillion)