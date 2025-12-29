(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Video covering week one for the Department of War’s Reflective Moments of America’s Military series, highlighting major moments in America’s 250 year military history. (DOD Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2026
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 07:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 992111
    VIRIN: 260102-D-D0418-4929
    Filename: DOD_111466637
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freedom250 Reflective Moments of America's Military Week 1, by SSgt Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military history
    American Military History
    Department of War (DOW)
    Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video