U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 26, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct convoy route reconnaissance at Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 10, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992108
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|251210
|Filename:
|DOD_111466630
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | CLB 26 Conducts Convoy Ops, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.