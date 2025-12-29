Gifts Across the Globe: West Point Parents Deliver Holiday Warmth to Baumholder Sustainers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The holidays arrived early in Baumholder, Germany, as Soldiers from the 95th Sustainment Command received heartfelt packages from the West Point Association of Michigan. These gifts — sent by parents who understand the weight of service — brought warmth, gratitude, and a powerful reminder: those who supply the line are never forgotten. From the engine room of the theater, our sustainers continue to give, and this season, they were given back to. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)