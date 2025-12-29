(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Gifts Across the Globe: West Point Parents Deliver Holiday Warmth to Baumholder Sustainers

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The holidays arrived early in Baumholder, Germany, as Soldiers from the 95th Sustainment Command received heartfelt packages from the West Point Association of Michigan. These gifts — sent by parents who understand the weight of service — brought warmth, gratitude, and a powerful reminder: those who supply the line are never forgotten. From the engine room of the theater, our sustainers continue to give, and this season, they were given back to. (U.S. Army video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 03:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 992106
    VIRIN: 251217-A-FA699-2823
    Filename: DOD_111466628
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, US

    TAGS

    holidays
    afn
    people
    Army
    16th Sustainment Brigade

