1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Tournament of Roses Parade 2026 B-Roll Package

Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, ride their assigned horses to participate in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)