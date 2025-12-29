(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Tournament of Roses Parade 2026 B-Roll Package

    PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, ride their assigned horses to participate in the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA, Jan. 1, 2026. The 1st Cavalry Division supports community outreach events like this by honoring the tradition and legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2026
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 23:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992105
    VIRIN: 260102-A-WV576-6432
    Filename: DOD_111466625
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment Tournament of Roses Parade 2026 B-Roll Package, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Years
    community outreach
    Tournament of Roses
    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    1st Cavalry Division
    parade

