A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, conducts a flyover at the end of halftime during the 112th Rose Bowl game at Pasadena, California, Jan. 1, 2026. First held in 1902, the Rose Bowl game highlights over a century of tradition. The B-2 has conducted a flyover annually since 1997 excluding a handful of exceptions. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 23:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992103
|VIRIN:
|260101-F-SZ986-9876
|Filename:
|DOD_111466618
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2026 Rose Bowl flyover, by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
