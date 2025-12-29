(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Horse Cavalry Detachment Troopers

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Captain Megan Korpiel, the Horse Cavalry Detachment Commander, and Spc. Colton Beeler, a horse rider attached to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, describe their roles in and relationship towards their historical cavalry unit on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. The Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment express their eagerness to continue serving in the detachment as it becomes a permanent unit under the 1st Cavalry Division, providing essential community outreach and honoring the legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.01.2026 23:57
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Horse Cavalry Detachment
    Live the Legend
    Legacy and Tradition
    Horse back riding
    1st Cavalry Division
    History & Heritage

