Captain Megan Korpiel, the Horse Cavalry Detachment Commander, and Spc. Colton Beeler, a horse rider attached to the Horse Cavalry Detachment, 1st Cavalry Division, describe their roles in and relationship towards their historical cavalry unit on Fort Hood, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025. The Troopers assigned to the Horse Cavalry Detachment express their eagerness to continue serving in the detachment as it becomes a permanent unit under the 1st Cavalry Division, providing essential community outreach and honoring the legacy of the cavalrymen that forged the U.S. Army from the very beginning.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 23:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992102
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-WV576-3379
|Filename:
|DOD_111466610
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Horse Cavalry Detachment Troopers, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.