    National Guard Leaders Meet Presence Patrols in D.C.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commanding general (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, visit presence patrols near Union Station and surrounding Metro stations in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    TAGS

    DCSafe
    #JTFDC; #DCSafe; #NationalGuard; #DistrictofColumbia; #DCSafeAndBeautiful

