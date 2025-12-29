National Guard Leaders Meet Presence Patrols in D.C.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commanding general (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, visit presence patrols near Union Station and surrounding Metro stations in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)