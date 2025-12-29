National Guard Leaders Meet Presence Patrols in D.C.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, commanding general (interim), District of Columbia National Guard, visit presence patrols near Union Station and surrounding Metro stations in Washington, D.C., Dec. 30, 2025. Approximately 2,700 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, providing assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of those who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992096
|VIRIN:
|251230-Z-DS819-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111466495
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
